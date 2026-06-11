Fort Collins brush fire prompts voluntary evacuation orders

A brush fire in the area of the Riverbend Ponds Natural Area is prompting voluntary evacuation orders in Fort Collins on Thursday.

Voluntary evacs are in place for residents and businesses south of Highway 14 to Prospect Road and Timberline Road east to Riverside Avenue, the Larimer County sheriff's department posted.

An alert told those in the area to gather essential items and prepare for evacuation.

nocoalert.org

Crews were on the scene of the fire in the 1500 block of E. Mulberry Street, according to Fort Collins police. Police warned of slowed traffic.

"There is heavy smoke in the area as the fire is in heavy vegetation," a post from Poudre Fire said. "Crews are actively working to control the fire with the help of multiple agencies."

This is a developing story that will be updated.