Fort Carson soldier, 23, dies after training accident

1st Lt. Zachary D. Galli
Posted at 8:30 PM, May 13, 2024
FORT CARSON, Colo. — A Fort Carson soldier was killed during a training accident, the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office announced Monday.

U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant Zachary Galli, 23, of Williamsburg, Virginia, was assigned to the 749th Ordnance Company, 242nd Explosive Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 71st EOD Group. He died as a result of a training accident at the Joint Readiness Training Center, according to Fort Carson officials. Further details were not released.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of 1st Lt. Zachary Galli,” said Col. Brennan Fitzgerald, commander 71st EOD, in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of the Galli family, the 749th EOD Co., and the greater EOD community.”

Galli served in the Army for one year and nine months. During that time, he was awarded the Army Service Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, according to the U.S. Army.

The accident is under investigation, according to Fort Carson officials.

