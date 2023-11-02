Former U.S. Attorney John Walsh enters 2024 Denver district attorney’s race

DENVER — John Walsh, one of Colorado’s former top federal prosecutors, is running for Denver district attorney in 2024, jumping into a crowded field of Democratic candidates seeking to succeed Beth McCann.

Walsh, 62, confirmed his plans to The Denver Post ahead of an announcement Thursday. He served as U.S. attorney for the District of Colorado for six years under President Barack Obama before stepping down in 2016 to return to private practice.

While in that role, he helped lead a case against Citigroup Inc. that netted a $7 billion settlement in relation to the bank’s role in the 2008 mortgage crisis.

Walsh dipped his toe in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate before John Hickenlooper entered that race and won the seat in 2020. He also worked as a partner in the Denver office of law firm WilmerHale.

