Former teacher — and 2025 Colorado Teacher of the Year finalist — arrested on charges, including kidnapping

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A former teacher, who was a 2025 Colorado Teacher of the Year finalist, has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Tera Johnson-Swartz, 44, was previously an English teacher at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said she was arrested on Thursday on charges of kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The sheriff's office did not confirm to Denver7 if she was a teacher at the time of the alleged crimes.

Johnson-Swartz is being held at the Douglas County Detention Facility. She is next due in court on Feb. 26.

She was named a 2025 Colorado Teacher of the Year finalist — one of seven out of a pool of 1,300.

Matt Cartiet, Chief Innovation Officer, STEM School of Highlands Ranch, released the following statement:

"A former high-school teacher was arrested last night and we are fully cooperating with authorities. The Douglas County Sheriff's office notified us of an investigation into this individual on January 21, 2025 and we immediately put her on paid-administrative leave, denying access to our campus, electronic records and students. The teacher worked at our school from 2022 to February 14, 2025. Under state and federal law, the teacher is presumed innocent until proven guilty."

Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact Det. Randy Allen at rallen@dcsheriff.net.

This remains an open investigation. No other details on the case have been released.

Denver7 is working to learn more. Stay with us for updates.