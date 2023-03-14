Watch Now
Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, pioneer for women's rights, dies

Nick Ut/AP
Pat Schroeder speaks to reporter during interview at Los Angeles Convention center, Friday, April 30, 1999. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Posted at 9:28 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 23:38:45-04

A pioneer for women's and family rights in Congress, former Colorado Rep. Pat Schroeder, has died at the age of 82.

Schroeder's former press secretary, Andrea Camp, says Schroeder suffered a stroke recently and died Monday night at a hospital in Florida, the state where she had been residing.

Schroeder was the first woman elected to Congress from Colorado, and she went on to serve 12 terms. She became one of the most influential Democrats for two decades but never chaired a major committee.

Schroeder was best known for getting a family leave bill passed, providing job protection for care of a newborn, sick child or parent.

