Former orphanage founder in Haiti faces federal charges of sexually abusing minors

Robert F. Bukaty/AP
FILE - In this July 9, 2015 file photo, Michael Geilenfeld arrives at U.S. Bankruptcy Court, in Portland, Maine. Federal prosecutors say the founder of an orphanage in Haiti is facing criminal charges in the U.S. for allegedly traveling to the Caribbean island nation to engage in sex acts with minors. Geilenfeld previously sued a Maine activist over accusations of abusing boys, calling them “vicious, vile lies,” before the investigation by the Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI led to an indictment in Miami. His attorney had no comment Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. The 71-year-old Geilenfeld, who was arrested in Colorado, is expected to have a detention hearing this week in Denver before being flown to Miami. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Posted at 4:50 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 18:50:22-05

DENVER (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the founder of an orphanage in Haiti is facing criminal charges in the U.S. for allegedly traveling to the Caribbean country to sexually abuse minors.

Michael Geilenfeld previously sued a Maine activist over accusations he abused boys in Haiti.

Geilenfeld called the accusations “vicious, vile lies” before the investigation by the Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI led to an indictment in Miami.

His attorney declined to comment Tuesday. The 71-year-old Geilenfeld was arrested in Colorado.

He is expected to have a detention hearing in Denver on Thursday before being flown to Miami to stand trial.

