Former Larimer County real estate agent sentenced to prison, probation for investment scam

GREELEY, Colo. — A former Larimer County real estate agent who stole more than $1 million from investors was sentenced Tuesday to 90 days in jail and 10 years of probation. He must also pay restitution to 14 victims.

Bret Lamperes, 54, pleaded guilty in December 2023 to one count of securities fraud — fraud or deceit in connection to a 2021 real estate investment scam, according to the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

In February 2015, Lamperes entered into a business called Investments of Windsor, LLC (IOW). He executed 29 sales contracts related to the IOW project in Windsor, but only eight of the 29 condos were built, according to the district attorney's office.

The DA's office said Lamperes stole $1,062,500 from people who invested in the project. He then used the money for luxury vacations, sporting events and other personal expenses, according to the district attorney's office.

“This man was living a lifestyle only some of us can dream about,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia said in a statement. “It’s devastating to hear how this has had such a ripple effect on these victims and their families. Some of these victims, who were getting ready to retire, are now having to work several more years, and even having to work multiple jobs to make ends meet. All because of the greed and deceit at the hands of one man.”

As part of the plea agreement, Lamperes was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 10 years of probation, as well as more than $1 million in restitution. If Lamperes violates the conditions of his probation, he will be sentenced to 18 years in prison.