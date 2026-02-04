Former inmate settles religious discrimination lawsuit with Colorado DOC for $245K

DENVER — A former inmate who sued the Colorado Department of Corrections over religious discrimination accusations has settled with the department, the former inmate’s attorney announced Wednesday.

Tajuddin Ashaheed, a Muslim man, reached a $245,000 settlement with the state, according to Killmer Lane, LLP, a Denver-based litigation firm.

Ashaheed claimed that his First Amendment right was violated after a corrections officer allegedly forced him to shave his religious beard, the law firm wrote in a press release.

In the release, Ashaheed said the purpose of the suit was to “Give the Islamic community hope that when our Constitutional rights are violated, we can fight back.”

Denver7 has reached out to the Colorado DOC, but has yet to hear back.