Former Garfield County corporal turns herself in after accusations of embezzling from nonprofit

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A former corporal with the Garfield County Sheriff's Office who was accused of embezzling funds from the Holy Cross Cattlemen’s Association has turned herself in.
The accusations against Garfield County Cpl. Trisha Nichole Worley came in October 2024 and she was placed on administrative leave with pay on Oct. 23. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation started to investigate the case, and found through several transactions that she allegedly stole funds from both Garfield County and the Holy Cross Cattlemen’s Association, a local nonprofit, from 2018 through 2024.
The stolen money totaled more than $74,000.
She was terminated on Nov. 7 following an internal investigation. She had worked at the sheriff's office for 14 years.
The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Worley on Tuesday and she turned herself into the Garfield County Jail later that day.
She has been charged with the following:
- Theft ($5,000-$20,000)
- Theft ($20,000-$100,000)
- Embezzlement of public property
- Identity theft
- First-degree official misconduct
The first four are all felonies.
Her bond was set at $25,000. She has bonded out, the sheriff's office said.
