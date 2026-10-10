Former elementary school employee accused of 'peeping,' stalking in downtown Boulder

BOULDER - A former Boulder Valley School District employee was arrested Friday on sexual exploitation and stalking charges following an investigation by Boulder police.

David Wise, 34, of Boulder, is facing 10 misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification, two felony counts of stalking, one felony count of sexual exploitation of a child and one felony count of second-degree burglary, according to a news release from the Boulder Police Department.

Wise turned himself into the Boulder County Jail on Friday afternoon. Wise does not have

Police say a recent tip helped detectives identify a possible suspect, and further investigation identified new photographic evidence and additional victims. Many victims were unaware Wise had watched them, until they were contacted by police, the news release said.

Police believe the crimes occurred between February 2024 and August 2026 at different locations across downtown Boulder.

Detectives say they do not currently have information that any of the victims were BVSD students, though the investigation remains ongoing.

Wise was a SAC supervisor at Mesa Elementary School's School Age Care program, which includes before and after school child care and other enrichment programs.

BVSD administration said Wise's employment started in October 2024. Wise was placed on leave on Aug. 25 when the district learned of the investigation, and he was terminated following Friday's charges.

Principal Josh Baldner said the school and district have cooperated with the investigation.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our students and we are deeply troubled by these charges," Baldner said in a letter to families Friday.

Baldner also said any student who needs support can contact him at 720-561-3000. Counselors will also be available as needed.

Boulder police detectives believe there could be additional victims and ask anyone with any information to contact Detective J. Brown at BrownJ1@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-413-7330 regarding case 2604656.