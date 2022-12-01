Watch Now
Former elections worker pleads guilty in election equipment tampering case, will testify against Tina Peters

AP
FILE - In this photo released July 13, 2022, by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office is Sandra Brown. The former elections manager accused of helping a Colorado clerk charged with tampering with voting equipment plans to plead guilty under an agreement with prosecutors. Brown is scheduled to be in court Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Mesa County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Posted at 8:33 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 10:33:41-05

DENVER (AP) — A former elections manager who prosecutors say assisted in a security breach of voting equipment in a Colorado county has pleaded guilty under a plea agreement that requires her to testify against her former boss.

Sandra Brown entered her pleas Wednesday.

She is one of two employees accused of helping Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters allow a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment last year in search of proof of the conspiracy theories spun by former President Donald Trump.

She won't be sentenced until right after she testifies at Peters' trial next year.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
