Former DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova selected as Colorado Commissioner of Education

DENVER — The former superintendent of Denver Public Schools is taking on a new roll. Susana Cordova was selected to be the next Colorado Commissioner of Education.

The Colorado State Board of Education announced Tuesday that Cordova was selected as the sole finalist after a unanimous vote.

Cordova left DPS in 2020 after spending 31 years at the district. She was selected to lead the state’s largest district in 2018. She left DPS for a position in Dallas Independent School District as the Deputy Superintendent of Leading and Learning.

Cordova is currently a superintendent in residence for the educational nonprofit Transcend.



Gov. Jared Police released the following statement on Tuesday regarding Cordova’s appointment:

“We are thrilled to welcome Susana Cordova as Colorado’s next Commissioner of Education. Her prior work boosting academic progress and improving access to high-quality education for learners of all backgrounds as Superintendent of Denver Public Schools is sure to benefit students across the state as she brings this passion and experience to this new role. I look forward to working with Susana as a member of my cabinet as we continue to carry forward our bold education priorities.

I send my sincere gratitude and appreciation to Katy Anthes for her tireless work and close partnership over the years to make sure that every Colorado student has access to a high-quality education and can thrive now and in the future. From her steady leadership throughout the pandemic, helping to make sure that schools stayed open and students had consistent education they could count on, to boosting reading achievement and overseeing the implementation of free full-day kindergarten, the strength of Colorado’s schools and students are a testament to her dedication and expertise.”