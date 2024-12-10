Former Douglas County Sheriff's Office employee accused of having 'inappropriate relationship' with inmate

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A former Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) employee was arrested on Monday for allegedly having an "inappropriate relationship" with an inmate.

According to the sheriff's office, Alexis Montoya, 43, was a civilian assigned to the detention division as a crew leader. She started with the sheriff's office in Oct. 2023.

On Oct. 20, detectives learned that Montoya was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate, according to DCSO. She was placed on unpaid administrative leave on Oct. 22 and resigned from the sheriff's office on Dec. 4.

DCSO said Montoya turned herself in to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office on Monday for investigation of sexual conduct in a correction institution - sexual penetration (Class 5 felony) and sexual conduct in a correction institution - oral sex (Class 6 felony).

"Maintaining the integrity and trust of our Office is a top priority. This former employee's actions are a serious betrayal of that trust and the values we uphold. This behavior will not be tolerated, and we will ensure justice is served while continuing to hold ourselves accountable to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct," said Sheriff Darren Weekly in a statement.

DCSO said the case has been turned over to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.