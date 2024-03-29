Watch Now
Former detention deputy in Pueblo County arrested after alleged 'inappropriate contact with a female inmate'

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 2:10 PM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 16:10:39-04

PUEBLO, Colo. — A former detention deputy has been arrested after he allegedly inappropriately contacted a female inmate, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon.

Kiki Seto, 25, turned himself in on Friday, was arrested and was booked into the Pueblo County Jail. He was also terminated from his position with the sheriff's office, where he had worked since April 2023.

Detectives with the sheriff's office investigated an incident between him and a 23-year-old woman who was, and remains, in custody at the Pueblo County Jail. The department said he had "inappropriate contact with a female inmate." Detectives obtained a $50,000 arrest warrant for Seto on charges of sexual conduct in a correctional institution and second-degree introducing contraband, the sheriff's office said.

“This behavior is not reflective of the integrity and character of this agency,” Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero said in a press release. “I take these matters seriously. The safety and well-being of those incarcerated in our jail is a high priority and any behavior that violates the trust and integrity is unacceptable.”

This is an ongoing investigation and no other details were immediately available.

