Former Cripple Creek officer arrested on unlawful sexual conduct charges

DENVER — A former sergeant with the Cripple Creek Police Department was arrested on several charges of unlawful sexual contact while on duty, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday.

Alexander Kenoyer, 36, was arrested Monday following an extensive investigation by CBI, which was requested by Cripple Creek Police Chief Charles Bright on Aug. 20 based on allegations made by a citizen, according to a CBI news release.

Investigators said the charges stem from an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship with a victim of an alleged crime Kenoyer investigated beginning in October 2021, the release read.

Kenoyer was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 24. He resigned from the Cripple Creek Police Department on Oct. 25.

The former officer turned himself in to police on Monday. He was advised of the following felony charges: Unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer – intrusion or penetration – while on duty, unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer – contact – while on duty, and attempt to influence a public servant.

Kenoyer was released on $10,000 bond.