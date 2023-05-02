Former Commerce City K-8 teacher arrested after allegations of sex assault of student

COMMERCE CITY, Colo — A former teacher at a Commerce City K-8 charter school was arrested on child sexual assault charges, the Commerce City Police Department announced in a news release Tuesday.

John McMillan, 40, a former teacher at Landmark Academy at Reunion in Commerce City, is being charged with sexual assault on a child-pattern of abuse and sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, according to the department.

McMillan is alleged to have sexually contacted a Landmark student between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022, while employed as a teacher at the school, the release said. It’s unclear if the school or police are concerned about additional victims.

The suspect taught at Landmark Academy, located at 10566 Memphis Street, from 2011 until the end of the 2022 school year. He began teaching science at Fort Lupton Middle School from August 2022 until December 2022, according to the department.

Landmark school officials told Denver7 in a statement that they contacted police as soon as they learned of the allegations.

“We were appalled to learn of disturbing allegations involving inappropriate conduct involving a former staff member. When we were made aware, we immediately contacted the family to offer our support, including counseling. We also contacted local law enforcement and are cooperating fully with their investigation,” the statement said.

Police are asking anyone with information on McMillan regarding the alleged crime or others to call detectives at 303-289-8129 or the department’s tip line at 303-289-3626.