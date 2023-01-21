Former Broncos Derek Wolfe kills large mountain lion in Colorado

DENVER — Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe posted on his Instagram account Thursday that he had killed a large mountain lion “wreaking havoc” in a rural Colorado neighborhood.

Labeling the kill “predator control,” Wolfe said he stalked and killed the big cat that had already killed two dogs and was living under the porch of a resident in the undisclosed neighborhood.

Using a bow, the sports talk radio co-host wrote in the post, “We hiked straight up 2500ft and down the other side, then back up again, back down the other side and then back up again to 9600ft. Exhausted, dehydrated, cramping I drew back my [hunting bow] and sent an [arrow point] through him.”

Wolfe said he fell 10 feet off a rock face as he was making his way down from where he killed the animal.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife told the Denver Post Friday that Wolfe is a licensed hunter and is in good standing. The legal kill was reported to CPW and falls within mountain lion hunting season, which runs from Nov. 28, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

The agency has the following tips to stay safe around mountain lions:

• Make lots of noise if you come into contact with one, especially at dusk or dawn.

• Install outdoor lighting. Light areas where you walk so you could see a lion if one is present.

• Closely supervise children whenever playing outdoors. Make sure children are inside before dusk and not outside before dawn. Talk with children about lions and teach them what to do if they meet one.

• Keep your pets under control. Roaming pets are easy prey and can attract lions. Bring pets in at night. Do not leave pet food outside as it attracts smaller rodents and racoons that are eaten by lions. Store garbage securely.

Wolfe was a member of the Broncos Super Bowl 50 Championship team. He played for the Baltimore Ravens before retiring from the NFL last year due to a hip injury.