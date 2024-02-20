Former Ball Aerospace president says company will stay in Colorado after $5.6B acquisition by BAE Systems

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Former Ball Aerospace president Dave Kaufman said Tuesday that the Broomfield-based company will stay in Colorado after its $5.6B acquisition by BAE Systems.

The British multinational defense giant completed its acquisition of Ball Aerospace on Friday. The company and its more than 5,200 employees will now operate under BAE Systems as a new sector called Space & Mission Systems, led by Kaufman.

"We've invested billions in the facilities and the capabilities and the people in Colorado, and the acquisition was acquiring that investment," Kaufman said Tuesday after unveiling new signage in the company's lobby. "We're absolutely staying in Colorado."

"We've been on a great, great growth trajectory, and we intend to continue that,” he added.

Ball Aerospace reported revenue of just under $2 billion in 2022.

