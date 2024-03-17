Former Aurora Chief Vanessa Wilson sues city for wrongful discharge

Former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, who was fired in 2022, is suing the city for wrongful discharge, alleging her termination was in retaliation for her support of the department’s consent decree.

In the lawsuit filed Friday in the US District Court for the District of Colorado, Wilson is alleging her termination was the result of a conspiracy to get rid of her and a violation of her civil rights and public policy.

Wilson was terminated on April 6, 2022, over what City Manager Jim Twombly said were concerns about her overall management and leadership of the department.

Wilson had been with the department for 25 years and was selected as the interim chief on Jan. 1, 2020, after Chief Nick Metz retired. She was named to the position permanently later that year.

King & Greisen LLC, the firm representing Wilson, filed a notice of claim on Sept. 23, 2022, against the city, which is a prerequisite before a lawsuit can be filed.

Wilson alleges in the lawsuit that Twombly was pressured by city council members Danielle Jurinsky, Steve Sundberg, and Dustin Zvonek to fire her because of her support of the consent decree and her overall efforts to eradicate racism within the department.

Wilson’s termination came after the city and the department agreed in September of 2021 to enter into a consent decree based on a report from Attorney General Phil Weiser, alleging excessive force and racially biased police practices.

The lawsuit alleges that Jurinsky, Sundberg and Zvonek did not support the decree and at times attempted to thwart Wilson’s efforts to enforce it. She claims she was discriminated against because of her “association with people of color.”

In a 2022 statement to Denver7 at the time of the notice of claim filing, Ryan Luby, a spokesperson for the City of Aurora, said Wilson was not illegally terminated.

Luby said Wilson received a termination of employment letter where it states she was fired for "failure to strategically review, assess, manage, and provide efficient oversight to the overall police department operations.”

Wilson is seeking an undisclosed amount for economic losses, including back pay, equitable relief, compensatory damages, non-economic losses for pain and suffering, and attorneys’ fees, among others.