Former attorney for Aurora dentist in high-profile murder case charged with arson of his own home

A Colorado attorney accused of setting his own house on fire last week appeared in court Tuesday after he was formally charged with two counts of felony arson.

Robert Werking — who had been representing Aurora dentist James Craig in a high-profile murder case — attended the brief hearing virtually and appeared to be sitting in a hospital bed. His attorney, David Beller, said in a statement that Werking is seeking mental health treatment.

“Being a defense lawyer necessarily means bearing the burden of living at all times in other people’s trauma. Sometimes, this means becoming a news story, when the weight of trauma is too much for us to continue to carry,” Beller said in the statement. “Mr. Werking is getting the mental health treatment so many of us delay receiving.”

Werking, 59, did not address the court except to ask for time to speak privately with his attorneys, Beller and Victor Stazzone.

