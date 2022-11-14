Former Adams County sheriff's deputy sentenced for child pornography charge

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A former Adams County sheriff's deputy living in Wyoming was sentenced on Nov. 7 for accessing with intent to view child pornography.

Christopher Mark Haenel, 41, of Sheridan, Wyoming, was sentenced to 41 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ said he was also ordered to pay:



A $5,000 special assessment pursuant to the Victims of Sex Trafficking Act of 2015

A $500 special assessment

A mandatory restitution of at least $3,000 per requesting victim pursuant to the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018

A $100 special assessment



Haenel is a retired sheriff's deputy with the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 14, 11am

Law enforcement began investigating the case when the social media platform Kik reported that Haenel was sharing child pornography.

Homeland Security Investigations Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation ICAC investigated this case, which is part of the nationwide Project Safe Childhood initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.