Forensic facial reconstruction photos released as CBI works to ID human remains found in Park County last year

BAILEY, Colo. — Investigators are renewing a call for information after a man's remains were found at a remote campsite in Park County in May 2024 and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has released photos of his forensic facial reconstruction.

The case began around noon on May 28, 2024, when the Park County Sheriff's Office received a report of possible human remains on U.S. Forest Service land near the Deer Creek Campground outside of Bailey. Two hikers had found the remains.

Local Human remains found at remote campsite in Park County; investigation underway Stephanie Butzer

Experts were able to confirm the remains were indeed human and had been in the area since either 2022 or 2023.

In an effort to try to identify him, a forensic facial reconstruction expert created a forensic sculpture that may resemble the unidentified man, CBI said Thursday.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

CBI said the man is likely Eastern European and between 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 6 feet, 8 inches tall. He was likely between 30 and 60 years old when he died.

His cause of death has not been released, and it's not clear if a coroner has made that determination.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Recent investigative genetic genealogy strongly indicates that he has Slovakian DNA, CBI said. Based on this information, investigators believe he may have relatives in key areas, including:



Pueblo, Colorado

Omaha, Nebraska

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

"This focus is driven by the discovery of numerous DNA matches across Nebraska and the identification of strong Czech/Slovak communities in Pueblo and Cedar Rapids," CBI said. "The Cedar Rapids area is home to a significant Czech/Slovak cultural community and is also linked to a known Slovakian DNA match."

Anybody with information on who the deceased may be, or has information about this case, is asked to call CBI’s tip line at 720-295-6642.