Food left in oven leads to fatal fire in Colorado Springs, firefighters say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Food that was left in an oven is being blamed for causing a fire that led to the death of an 82-year-old man at a Colorado Springs apartment complex early Sunday morning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department first reported the fire at 2:15 a.m. Sunday at the Antero Apartments, located at 1462 Sandalwood Drive.

Firefighters arriving on scene came upon visible smoke coming from one of the units at the apartment complex.

Moments later, firefighters reported the fire was under control and that a victim was located.

The victim’s identity and cause and manner of death have not been released.

The department urged people to check their smoke alarms after two fatal fires in three days in the city.

