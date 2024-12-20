Food Banks in need of donations and volunteers this holiday season across Colorado

DENVER — This time of year volunteers at food banks across Colorado are busy.

"[Budget's] just tight. My hot water heater just went out, I had to get that fixed. Food is last," Jerri Korber said at a Food Bank of the Rockies giveaway on Friday. She's on disability and a fixed income.

She was one of hundreds of people who showed up to receive food assistance including pantry staples, fresh produce and meat.

"I make just enough that I can get food stamps. It's a whole $23 a month. That covers the bread I need, or two dozen [eggs]," she said.

Non-profits report that the need is growing.

"We're actually experiencing the highest rates of food insecurity that we've seen in 10 years," said Food Bank of the Rockies CEO, Erin Pulling, "Cost of housing, cost of food just means that more people are in need, but also with those rising food costs, that means Food Bank of the Rockies' costs are going up also, because we buy almost a third of our food outright."

The season of giving also inspires others to volunteer and donate, something that unfortunately ends up tapering off at the end of the year, even though the need certainly does not.

"What we're seeing now in December will reflect what we're going to see in January and February," said Pulling.

Non-profits are hoping those who can, will help keep families fed.

"Almost everybody, in this world, is one step away from being in this line. You know, anything major happens, a major medical issue, major repairs, major car repairs, if you can't get to and from work, everybody is one step away from being in a line like this," said Korber.

