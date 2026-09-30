Food Bank of the Rockies works to help more people amid rise in food insecurity and fuel prices

As food insecurity across the region continues to rise, Food Bank of the Rockies is working to meet the needs of community members across Colorado while also navigating historic gas prices.

“We are now spending an additional $50,000 a month in increased fuel costs,” Erin Pulling, CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies, said. “We have dozens of semi-trucks spanning the states of Colorado and Wyoming every single day. To fill up one of our semi-trucks a year ago cost just over $700. Now it's more than $1,200. That's a 74% increase in fuel just in one year.”

Pulling said this comes at a time when the organization is serving more people.

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“What at we're seeing at Food Bank of the Rockies is the highest rates of people experiencing food insecurity than we've seen in 12 years across our region, which spans half of Colorado and all of Wyoming,” Pulling said.

80-year-old Vietnam War Veteran Bal Mutas recently visited a Food Bank of the Rockies mobile food pantry.

“I’m very grateful. This is really helpful to a lot of people,” Mutas said. “It's enough to help us for the rest of the month.”

Mutas said that because of the price of gas and groceries, he’s budgeting more.

“Before I was able to, you know, go to a lot of places, but now I have to decide where I want to go, and let's make sure that my money, you know, lasts me for the month,” Mutas said.

Linda Duchene, a grandmother who lives with her daughter and grandchildren, also uses the mobile food pantry and said the state of the economy has been tough on her family too.

“I’m seriously looking at going back to work. We can't make it on Social Security,” Duchene said. “We've got veterans living on the streets… That is a slap in their face that we cannot provide for our veterans or our senior citizens.”

Denver7 is once again teaming up with Food Bank of the Rockies for 7 Days to Help End Hunger. The weeklong campaign, running Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026, raises crucial funds to help address food insecurity across Colorado.

Click here and select ‘7 Days to Help End Hunger’ to donate today.