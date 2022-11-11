Watch Now
FlyteCo Tower brewpub keeps building's aviation history alive

FlyteCo Tower brewpub keeps aviation history alive
Posted at 7:48 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 09:48:21-05

You and your family can get a first class experience at the new FlyteCo Tower restaurant and entertainment venue.

They offer a little bit of something for everyone.

The restaurant is located in the Central Park neighborhood. It was once the Stapleton International Airport traffic control building, then a Punchbowl social, but now it's been revamped and redesigned. There are three bars, six lanes of bowling, 18 holes of mini golf, and arcades.

Restaurant owners keep the building's aviation history alive through decor.

Owner Eric Serani said they have a partnership with Wings over the Rockies Air and Space Museum to assist in decorating.

In addition, 10% of their profits are donated to scholarships for aviation youth engagement organizations.

FlyteCo has a second location — FlyteCo Brewing — off of W. 38th Avenue and Tennyson Street in Denver’s Berkeley neighborhood.

