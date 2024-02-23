Watch Now
Florida man arrested on attempted murder, assault charges in Berthoud

Posted at 4:59 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 18:59:55-05

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A Florida man was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, in Berthoud on Friday.

Around 6 a.m. on Friday, a dispatch center in Larimer County received a report that a man had assaulted a family member, who had moderate injuries, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect was later identified as Robert Johnson, 20, of Florida.

When deputies responded to the residence along the 800 block of Longview Avenue in Berthoud, they learned that the suspect was armed. Everybody except the suspect was able to safely leave the residence.

The sheriff's office said they were able to contact the suspect by phone. He walked out of the home and was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

Johnson was arrested on the following charges:

  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Menacing
  • Second-degree assault
  • Third-degree assault
  • Obstruction of telephone service

He was issued a $150,000 cash bond.
“We are grateful to our incredible team of dispatchers, patrol deputies, investigators, and our forensic unit that swiftly responded to assist in this tense situation, ” said Berthoud Sgt. Justin Williamson. “Violence is never the answer, and the suspect made the right decision to come out of the residence on his own. We are thankful for the favorable resolution of this situation, with no further injuries incurred."

