Florida man arrested in Weld County on suspicion of internet luring, sexual exploitation of a child

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Florida man was arrested in Weld County on suspicion of internet luring and other charges, the Weld County Sheriff's Office announced.

Joel Kaufman, 47, was arrested on the following charges:



Two counts of criminal attempt to commit a Class 5 or Class 6 felony

Two counts of enticement of a child - human trafficking

Two counts of internet luring of a child

Two counts of internet sexual exploitation of a child

According to the sheriff's office, Kaufman traveled from Florida "with the alleged expectation he would be engaging in sex with girls aged 10 and 14."

Kaufman was booked into the Weld County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.