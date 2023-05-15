Watch Now
Flooding forces eastbound closure of Highway 72 through Coal Creek Canyon

Coal Creek Canyon, May 15, 2023
Posted at 11:13 AM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 13:16:43-04

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A section of eastbound Colorado Highway 72 is closed due to flooding in Coal Creek Canyon.

The closure lasts between Cattle Trail Road and Crescent Park Drive, from mile point 17 to 18, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

While westbound lanes are still open, CDOT is encouraging drivers to avoid the area.

Coal Creek Canyon | May 15, 2023

The National Weather Service out of Boulder said water is flowing over the highway.

A flood advisory is in effect until 3:30 p.m. Monday in this area. The alert says minor flooding is likely in low-lying and poor drainage areas, and some of that water may spill over onto roadways. Highway 72 is the most likely place to see this kind of flooding on Monday, the NWS reported.

The NWS also reminded drivers not to drive on flooded roads.

This Google Maps shows the closure points for flooding on May 15, 2023.

