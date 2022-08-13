Watch Now
Flood advisory issued for portions of Cameron Peak burn area

Posted at 1:47 PM, Aug 13, 2022
DENVER — The National Weather Service issued on Saturday a flood advisory for portions of the Cameron Peak burn area in Larimer County.

The advisory is in effect until 4:30 p.m.

Slow-moving thunderstorms are producing heavy rainfall in the area. Small stream flooding is expected, according to the NWS. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows.

The advisory includes the following streams and drainages: Fall Creek, Cache La Poudre River, South Fork Cache La Poudre River, Pennock Creek, Bennett Creek and Little Beaver Creek.

The area has seen several floods in the past couple of years. The most recent occurred July 15 in Buckhorn Canyon and left two people dead.

