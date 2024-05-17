Flight from Los Angeles to Chicago makes emergency landing in Denver due to passenger medical emergency

DENVER — An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Chicago made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport after a passenger experienced a medical emergency.

According to American Airlines, the aircraft was met by first responders, who took the passenger to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

American Airlines said the flight re-departed to Chicago O'Hare International Airport shortly after.

In a statement, the company apologized to its customers for the "inconvenience" and thanked them for their understanding.

Full statement:

“American Airlines flight 1585 with service from Los Angeles (LAX) to Chicago (ORD) diverted to Denver International Airport (DEN) due to the medical needs of a customer. Upon landing safely at DEN, the aircraft was met by first responders who transported the passenger to the hospital. The flight is scheduled to re-depart for ORD shortly. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their understanding.”