Flash flood warning issued for western Larimer County, part of Cameron Peak Fire burn scar

BOULDER, Colo. — A flash flood warning has been issued for western Larimer County, including over the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar, and rock slides and debris flows are likely as a storm moves over the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Boulder issued the warning at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday. It is in place until 4 p.m.

This warning impacts Kinikinik, Rustic, Pingree Hill, and gulches along Highway 14 near and above Rustic, according to a NoCo alert.

NWS Boulder

The NWS said at 12:55 p.m., a doppler identified thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Up to 1.5 inches of rain is possible.

"Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly," NWS said.

The NoCo alert advises drivers to stay alert for rocks, mud or flooding on roads. Residents should otherwise move to higher ground.

To sign up for NoCo alerts, which cover Larimer and Jackson counties, click here or text LCFLOODS to 888777.

In addition, a flood advisory is in effect until 4:30 p.m. for eastern parts of the East Troublesome Fire burn scar, including the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park.