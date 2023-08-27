Flash flood warning issued for Cameron Peak burn scar in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar in central Larimer County on Sunday afternoon.

The alert was issued at 2:56 p.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. Sunday.

The NWS said doppler radar indicated thunderstorms are producing heavy rain over the Cameron Peak Burn Scar area.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Buckhorn Creek drainage.

In 2021, flash flooding in the Poudre Canyon area killed three people and destroyed multiple structures.