Flash flood warning issued for Cameron Peak burn area

Posted at 2:38 PM, May 27, 2023
DENVER — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Cameron Peak Burn area in Central Larimer County Saturday.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the warned area, according to the NWS.

Up to half an inch has already fallen in the area and additional amounts are possible.

The National Weather Service said flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

The warning expires at 5:15 p.m.

