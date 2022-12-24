Watch Now
'Flash fire' injures two Suncor refinery workers in Commerce City

The fire was put out and the two workers were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, the chief said.
COMMERCE CITY, Colo — A flash fire at the the Suncor refinery in Commerce City injured two workers Saturday.

The South Adams County Fire Chief told Denver7 the flash fire happened when some sort of vapor ignited around 11 a.m.

The fire was put out and the two workers were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, the chief said.

Suncor posted a notice confirming refinery personnel were responding to an incident and that no action was needed from the public.

