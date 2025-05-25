Volunteers gathered at Fort Logan Cemetery Sunday morning and planted American flags to honor fallen U.S. service members.
Denver7 Photojournalist Mike Erickson captured the annual Memorial Day tradition in the video player below:
Flags planted at Fort Logan Cemetery to honor the fallen
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Colorado investigation uncovers pricing mistakes at King Soopers, City Market
After ESPN's 'Around the Horn' finale, Woody Paige shares 'face time' with Denver7
Outdoor drinking zones coming to 16th Street in downtown Denver
Martial Arts Moves connects Colorado kids with training, no matter the cost
End of an era: Friday marks final episode of ESPN's 'Around the Horn'
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.