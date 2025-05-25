Watch Now
Flags planted at Fort Logan Cemetery to honor the fallen

Volunteers gathered at Fort Logan Cemetery Sunday morning and planted American flags to honor fallen U.S. service members.

Denver7 Photojournalist Mike Erickson captured the annual Memorial Day tradition in the video player below:

