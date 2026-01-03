Five Points business leaders discuss priorities and the future of Welton Street

DENVER – As the city enters a new year, community leaders and business owners in Five Points are taking stock of what has changed and what still needs work along Welton Street.

Five Points is one of Denver’s most historic corridors, known for its deep cultural roots in Black history. Since 2016, the Five Points Business Improvement District has worked to support the area through marketing, maintenance and community programming.

“The purpose is really to be a catalyst to kind of spark activity, recruit businesses, help promote safety, and build great partnerships,” said Norman Harris, executive director of the Five Points Business Improvement District.

Safety remains a top concern raised by business owners and is addressed head-on by the Business Improvement District. Harris said partnerships with Denver police, private security and increased community events have helped improve conditions along the corridor.

“Five Points is safer than it’s ever been,” Harris said.

The district says safety is closely tied to activity, including lighting, open businesses and people being present in the neighborhood. Leaders also believe transit plays a major role in how safe and accessible Welton Street feels.

The district is now pushing for changes to the RTD light rail in Five Points, including rerouting bus lines to run directly along Welton Street and rethinking how light rail moves through the corridor. Harris said the goal is to make Welton Street a more transit-rich area that connects nearby neighborhoods and brings more people to local businesses.

“Reroute both the 38 and 43 bus routes to Welton Street, which would provide more frequent transportation and connect Park Hill to Five Points,” Harris said. “If we're able to get the light rail removed, it will give back quite a bit of space for businesses for patio seating or green infrastructure. It's an initiative that I believe is gaining some momentum.”

Business owners say transit, safety and vacant storefronts are all connected challenges.

“It’s not just what’s happening in Five Points that impacts the vacancies, but what’s happening in Denver that impacts our vacancies,” said Fathima Dickerson, co-owner of Welton Street Café and a board member of the business improvement district.

Dickerson said while new businesses have opened along Welton Street, the cost of renovating historic buildings can be a major barrier for small business owners.

“What will always be a priority is making sure we have neighbors, and just getting people interested in wanting to live, work and play in this district,” she said.

Michelle Sawyer, co-owner of Duke’s Good Sandwiches and Burgers, said beautification efforts could help address vacancy issues and change perceptions of the area. Sawyer also serves on the district’s Beautification Committee.

“If they come into Welton Street and it looks inviting, then they’ll want to hopefully open a business here,” Sawyer said.

Planned improvements include an official website, murals, trees, flowers, and lighting — small changes business owners believe can make a big difference.

As the Five Points Business Improvement District heads toward renewal in 2026, Harris said the challenge will be balancing growth while honoring the neighborhood’s history.

“We’ve honored the roots of this community, and by honoring the roots, we’re now enjoying the fruits,” Harris said.