Fish for free this weekend – no fishing license required

Just as Denver set to see its first 90-degree day of the year this weekend, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering a chance to get hooked on fishing — no license required.

Fishing is free in the state's 6,000 miles of streams and more than 1,300 lakes and reservoirs Saturday and Sunday as part of CPW's Free Fishing Weekend. The state is home to more than 35 species of fish, and CPW has a list of quality waters to fish from here.

“Fishing is a great activity to share with family and friends, and the perfect chance to get outside and enjoy Colorado’s natural resources," said Angler Education Coordinator Andre Egli.

All fishing regulations still apply (see a full guide here), and anglers still need to follow any posted signage.

CPW is also hosting its free annual Get Outdoors Day at Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs' Memorial park, running 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 650 kids ages 15 and under get free fishing poles, bait and instructions.