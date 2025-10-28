Missing mother, son who did not return from Echo Lake hike found safe at Evans Ranch

UPDATE: The missing mother and sound have been found safe at Evans Ranch, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office. Read Denver7's original report below.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A search is underway in Clear Creek County for a missing mother and son who did not return from their hike at Echo Lake Sunday.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office (CCCSO) said the two hikers were expected back Sunday afternoon/evening.

The sheriff's office did not share their identities, but did provide descriptions of the two hikers.

The mother is 60 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 130 pounds. She is likely wearing a purple ski coat, blue jeans and tennis shoes, according to the sheriff's office.

The son is 25 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown button-up jacket with a white collar, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Happening Now 10/27 at 6:30pm: Active search for two overdue hikers at Echo Lake. Mother & son were expected back yesterday afternoon/evening. Mother is 60 years old, 5’7”, 130lbs. She is likely wearing a purple ski coat, blue jeans & tennis shoes. Son is 25 years old, 6’1”,… pic.twitter.com/1LXGRnl0gb — Clear Creek Sheriff's Office (@ClearCreekCoSO) October 28, 2025

Members of the Alpine Rescue Team, Douglas County Search & Rescue, Denver Parks & Recreation and Clear Creek Fire Authority are aiding in the search. Canines from Front Range Rescue Dogs are also being used.

In a social media post Monday evening, CCCSO said snow had begun to fall, and the temperature at the lake is dropping.

"Your positive thoughts for the missing hikers and rescue teams are appreciated," the sheriff's office said in their post.

Anyone with information about the missing hikers' location is asked to call 911.