First licensed detox facility for adolescents opens on Denver Health campus

DENVER — The number of teens and kids struggling with substance use disorders has been rising steadily. The Denver Health emergency room (ER) sees 900 people under 21-years-old annually for substance-related issues. The medical center also said fentanyl-related issues are growing fastest in the 14 to 23-year-old age group.

"It's very uncommon to struggle with a substance use disorder and not have depression or anxiety. Or someone who has depression or anxiety who has never dabbled in or thought about substances," said Dr. Jonathan Loring, the medical director of the inpatient adolescent psychiatric unit at Denver Health.

The 21-bed unit recently expanded to be the first licensed youth detox facility in the state.

"It starts from folks coming in who may be in acute withdrawal from a variety, or any substance, to help them through that recovery, including keeping them comfortable. Then looking at the next steps afterwards as part of that continuum, to really see them from start to finish and allow them the opportunity to recover in a safe environment that really protects them from extra stressors, and really allows them to focus on that," said Loring.

The Adolescent Substance Use Treatment program is developmentally tailored for younger patients, keeping in mind things that may be important to patients like continuing their classroom education, getting fresh air in an open-air activity courtyard and garden, and social events. Experts said particularly with adolescents, early intervention can be life changing.

"These conversations are private. They're really meant to focus on you and not share information between people, or have you worry about what may happen. The only thing I want to have happen is what you want, which is to move forward, get better and be well. That starts with saying to yourself, 'I'm going to try,'" said Loring.

Since the new program launched in the last few weeks, Denver Health has seen increased contacts through their urgent care and ER reaching out about it, and even patients driving from out-of-state to participate — a testament to how big the need is.

"We've been waiting, and now that it's here. I'm glad that people are really trying to get what they've been waiting for that whole time," said Loring.

Click here to learn more about the Adolescent Substance Abuse Treatment at Denver Health.