First Lady Jill Biden's plane returns to Denver airport after ‘aircraft issue’

DENVER — First Lady Jill Biden was stuck at Denver International Airport Monday afternoon after her plane was diverted back to the airport because of an “aircraft issue.”

The first lady’s plane landed safely back at DIA and “everyone is safe,” her press secretary, Vanessa Valdivia, said. There were no injuries.

Biden was leaving Denver after meeting with lawmakers at the state Capitol earlier in the day.

Due to an aircraft issue en route Michigan, the First Lady was diverted back to Denver, Colorado. Her trip to Michigan will be postponed to a later date. — Vanessa Valdivia (@vvaldivia46) April 3, 2023

She was en route to Michigan as part of a cross-country tour touting domestic manufacturing when the plane had to turn around and land back in Denver for an unspecified issue.

“Her trip to Michigan will be postponed to a later date,” Valdivia added.

Biden arrived in Denver Sunday evening.