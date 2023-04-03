Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

First Lady Jill Biden's plane returns to Denver airport after ‘aircraft issue’

airplane.png
Denver7
airplane.png
Posted at 3:05 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 17:25:36-04

DENVER — First Lady Jill Biden was stuck at Denver International Airport Monday afternoon after her plane was diverted back to the airport because of an “aircraft issue.”

The first lady’s plane landed safely back at DIA and “everyone is safe,” her press secretary, Vanessa Valdivia, said. There were no injuries.

Biden was leaving Denver after meeting with lawmakers at the state Capitol earlier in the day.

She was en route to Michigan as part of a cross-country tour touting domestic manufacturing when the plane had to turn around and land back in Denver for an unspecified issue.

“Her trip to Michigan will be postponed to a later date,” Valdivia added.

Biden arrived in Denver Sunday evening.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here