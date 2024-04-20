First Lady Jill Biden speaks at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — First Lady Jill Biden spoke at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora Saturday.

The First Lady delivered remarks on women’s health issues as part of the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research campaign.

She was joined by Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera and other community members where access to healthcare for all Coloradans was also discussed.

“I’m proud to welcome First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden to Colorado to discuss Colorado’s incredible research ecosystem, as well as our nation-leading work to save Coloradans money on their health care and increase access so that every person in our state can get the quality care they need and deserve. As an individual who has been diagnosed with cancer on four occasions, I know what it’s like to wonder if I would get the care I need to see my daughters grow up, and that’s why today’s conversation on women’s health was so important,” Primavera said in a statement.

During her Colorado visit, the First Lady participated in a moment of silence to honor the 13 victims of the Columbine school shooting 25 years ago Saturday.

She left Colorado after the Aurora event and headed to Tennessee as part of the three-state campaign. She stopped in Minnesota on Friday.