Firefighters working at scene of large hay bale fire near Mead

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are working around a large hay bale fire along Weld County Road 28 east of Interstate 25.
Mountain View Fire Rescue said drivers will see the smoke if they are driving between Highway 66 and Colorado 119.
Wind gusts are strong in the area. At one point Wednesday, there was a report of a 51 mph and a 35 mph gust near the fire. Wind speeds are maintaining at 15 to 20 mph, according to NOAA.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.