Firefighters respond to condo fire in Centennial, no injuries reported

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a condominium along E. Fremont Avenue in Centennial.

The South Metro Fire Rescue said the fire broke out at Glenn Oaks Condominiums, located at 2301 E. Fremont Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found active flames, according to a 3:44 p.m. tweet.

The call was upgraded to a second alarm just before 4 p.m. The roof has partially collapsed.

Update: Firefighters are battling heavy fire conditions running the attic space. Reports indicate all occupants have safely evacuated. pic.twitter.com/EdBWwnGjQl — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 2, 2023

The fire department said firefighters found heavy fire running through the structure's attic.

As of 4:25 p.m., there were no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.