Firefighters rescue four puppies from brush fire in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Four puppies were rescued from an Adams County brush fire thanks to some sharp-eyed firefighters and a stroke of luck.

On Friday morning, firefighters with Adams County Fire Rescue responded to a brush fire at 66th and Broadway, near the I-25 and I-76 interchange.

Adams County Fire Rescue

While they worked to extinguish the fire, they made an amazing discovery: Four puppies, hidden underneath a tarp that was on fire. They quickly pulled all of the pups to safety. The fire department said the dogs' mother was nearby.

Once they were away from the fire, the firefighters saw that the puppies had some singed fur, but seemed otherwise OK.

Adams County Fire Rescue

Adam County Animal Control brought them to Riverdale Animal Shelter for care. Denver7 has called the shelter to see if the mother was brought to the shelter as well.

"We are happy to report everyone is doing just fine," the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.