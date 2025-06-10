Firefighters continue to work around 5-acre Illinois Creek Fire in Gunnison County

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — Fire crews are continuing to work around the small Illinois Creek Fire, which has burned about five acres as of Monday evening, in Gunnison County.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, a fire — now called the Illinois Creek Fire — was reported near Illinois Creek off County Road 742, north of Taylor Park Reservoir.



Several agencies responded to the scene, including Gunnison Fire, Gunnison EMS and the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office. As of 7:45 p.m. Monday, firefighters were working to contain the fire, which was about 4.8 acres, according to the sheriff's office.

All of the people in the area have been evacuated and no injuries have been reported as of Monday evening, the sheriff's office.

An estimate for containment was not available on Monday evening. Denver7 is working to learn more.

Crews were able to establish a fire line around the entire fire by 8:30 p.m.

The public is asked to avoid the area northwest of the Taylor Park Trading Post and to keep an eye out for emergency vehicles on County Road 742.

The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming has opened a shelter at the Fred Field Center, located at 275 S. Spruce St. in Gunnison.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

To sign up for emergency alerts in the Gunnison County area, click here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.