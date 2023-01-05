SUNSHINE, Colo. — The Sunshine Fire Protection District is a fully volunteer fire department, with just under 30 members serving approximately 170 homes in the area. Chief Michael Schmitt is concerned about the evacuation ability of many of the residents they serve if a fire were to hit the Sunshine Canyon.

Schmitt has been a firefighter for 20 years, and drove Denver7 down County Road 85 to illustrate the problem when it comes to evacuation routes in the canyon. He said it's an issue that stretches across the Front Range.

As mountain communities continue to grow, and fire seasons become worse, the fire chief would like to see a proactive solution for evacuation routes in such areas.

Firefighters concerned about evacuation routes, or lack thereof, in Sunshine Canyon

"Especially in high winds, there's always a chance of getting trapped. That's the reality of being in the mountains," said Schmitt. “It's been a struggle finding, you know, an ear to the urgency of that situation because it's not just us. So many districts in the area have similar situations.”

Bumping down the one-way County Road 85, Schmitt said there are currently five homes along the stretch, with two more under construction. The burn scar of the 2010 Fourmile Canyon Fire surrounds the road.

“Basically, as the fire department, you have to wait for people to get out first before you can get in," Schmitt explained. “So what, it takes us 10, 20 extra minutes to get to the fire because now we are dealing with having to wait for residents to get out.”

Schmitt said the department has been working with Boulder County for more than 20 years on this issue. He said County Road 85 used to connect to Salina and Fourmile Canyon, providing an alternative direction for residents to drive, but the road has not been in that condition since the Boulder floods in 2013. He would like to see it repaired to give residents the option of heading that way in an emergency, and to allow the Fourmile Fire Protection District to help in the event of a fire along the road.

“There's always hope, and we'll continue the conversation," said Schmitt.

Denver7 reached out to the Boulder County Board of County Commissioners to see if there are plans to update the road, and received the following response: