Fire under Wadsworth bridge closes WB I-70 in Arvada

Posted at 5:40 PM, Dec 18, 2022
DENVER — A fire that started under the Wadsworth bridge forced the closure of the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Arvada Sunday. The highway later reopened to traffic.

The fire grew to roughly 20 feet by 50 feet but was quickly extinguished after Arvada Fire crews arrived around 2:19 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the open burning fire. Its exact cause is under investigation.

Westbound I-70 traffic was being diverted onto Wadsworth Boulevard while crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation finished inspection of the structure.

