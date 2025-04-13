Fire near DougCo elementary school under investigation 'due to the suspicious nature of the fire’s origin'

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A fire that broke out behind a Douglas County elementary school on Saturday is under investigation "due to the suspicious nature of the fire’s origin," South Metro Fire Rescue said.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department responded to the open space behind Pine Grove Elementary School in the Stonegate neighborhood after receiving a report of a vegetation fire. This is near the intersection of Keystone Boulevard and Stonegate Parkway.



The first crew for SMFR arrived to find a fast-spreading fire with flames up to 30 feet tall, SMFR said. Strong winds — up to 16 mph, with gusts up to 27 mph — were causing it to grow.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain it. No evacuations were ordered, though homes were close by. No injuries have been reported.

South Metro Fire Rescue

During the investigation, crews were suspicious about the origin of the fire, so SMFR Fire Marshal’s Office investigators are looking into what caused the fire to break out. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office or the sheriff’s department at 720-989-2000 or email feedback@southmetro.org.

