Fire evacuations ordered at hotel in Estes Park

The evacuation order is for only one address, 1701 N. Lake Ave Estes Park, the address for Expedition Lodge Estes Park
ESTES PARK — Fire evacuations have been ordered at a hotel in Estes Park.

"EVACUATION IS MANDATORY - LEAVE IMMEDIATELY TO ENSURE YOUR SAFETY," the 8:56 p.m. alert stated.

The evacuation order was for only one address, 1701 N. Lake Ave Estes Park, the address for Expedition Lodge Estes Park. No other areas were ordered to evacuate.

The extent and cause of the fire are not yet clear.

This is a developing story.

